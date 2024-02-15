Fire and Emergency come to the rescue of bride.

Last Saturday, a bride and her two bridesmaids made a grand entrance at the Moana Community Church in Dunedin. They arrived in a fire engine, adding a unique and memorable touch to the wedding.

The Moana fire chief, Dave Larkin, confirmed that earlier in the day, at 2:20 pm, the brigade had attended an incident just 500m east of Moana township.

A bride and her two attendants were about to get into their car when another car crashed into the back of it. Although no one was injured, both cars were not drivable. The only available option at that moment was the fire engine, so the driver dropped them off at the church for the ceremony. After that, he went back to the crash scene. Read original

News category: Odd Spot.