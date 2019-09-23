  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Theologian suggest gender neutral robot priests

Monday, September 23rd, 2019

A Roman Catholic theologian who is a Franciscan sister has claimed that “gender-neutral” robotic priests could help make the Church less patriarchal and tackle its sexual abuse crisis.

Ilia Delio, who holds a chair in theology at Villanova University, Pennsylvania, said that robots could excel in ways that human priests might not. Read more

