Mexican presidential hopeful pledges to eliminate gender ideology from schools

Eduardo Verástegui, filmmaker and aspiring presidential candidate in Mexico published a “manifesto” against gender ideology, pledging to eliminate gender ideology indoctrination from schools if he is elected president of the nation.

Verástegui, producer of the box office hit “Sound of Freedom,” which exposes child sex trafficking, must gather almost 1 million signatures by early January to get on the 2024 ballot.

Gender ideology holds that biological sex does not determine one’s gender and that people can define their sexual orientation and identity according to their preferences and even contrary to biological reality.

“Let it be very clear. If they give me the opportunity to be president of Mexico, I will not allow the entire LGBT+ alphabet to continue contaminating our nation. I don’t want Mexican children sexualised and indoctrinated in schools with books that promote gender ideology,” the Mexican actor wrote.

News category: News Shorts, World.