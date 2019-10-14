More aborted remains found in cars belonging Ulrich Klopfer

More fetal remains were found in vehicles owned by the late Indiana abortionist Ulrich Klopfer on Wednesday, just weeks after the remains of more than 2,200 aborted babies were first discovered at his Illinois residence.

On Oct. 9, the Will County, Illinois, Sheriff’s Office discovered more fetal remains in vehicles owned by Klopfer, which were parked at an outdoor gated lot at a business property in Dolton, Illinois.

According to a release by the Indiana Attorney General’s office, investigators found eight cars belonging to Klopfer and discovered, in the trunk of one of the vehicles, five plastic bags and one box that contained fetal remains. Read more

News category: News Shorts, World.