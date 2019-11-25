  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Should Catholics consume artificial meat on abstinence days?

Monday, November 25th, 2019

For Catholics 14 years or older, abstinence from meat is called for on certain days of the liturgical year.

So what is a faithful Catholic to do in the age of artificial meat products such as Burger King’s so-called “Impossible Whopper”? Is it permissible to consume these items and still hold to the Church’s laws on abstinence? Read more

