Maori Leader farewelled as she returns home

Marguerite Osborne has been farewelled as she retires.

Marguerite Osborne has been Chairperson to the Wellington Archdiocesan Māori Catholic pastoral advisory group named Te Kahu o te Rangi.

She is the first person on the left in the photograph above.

She accepted this role around 2010 at the invitation of then new Vicar for Māori, Monsignor Gerard Burns.

Monsignor Burns said, “Marguerite has proved an effective chairperson, being firm and ensuring meetings progressed positively. At the same time, she was a concerned and loving leader”.

Marguerite was living in and very much part of Our Lady of Kāpiti parish. She has kept the flame of inculturation of te reo Māori in the liturgy and Mass alive.

Asked what she saw as challenges to the local church and especially the role of Māori, Marguerite said, “It is vital to involve more people. We need to welcome back family and others who have ‘retired’ from church practice at the moment.”

Marguerite Osborne returns home to Kamo, Whangarei, for this stage of her life.

“We thank her and are very grateful for all she has given us”, said Rangimoeroa Waikari-Panapa, former Kaiāwhina Māori. “We wish Marguerite every blessing”.

There is a personal parish for Māori (Te Pāriha o te Ngākau Tapu in Porirua), and 12 other Catholic Māori communities.

They are supported by the Māori Pastoral Care Team located in the Catholic Centre in Hill Street (but most often out in different parts of the Archdiocese).

Source

Supplied: Pa Piripi

wn.catholic.org

News category: New Zealand.