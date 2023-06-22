The UK Government has been given a climate wake-up call by CAFOD after a slew of prayers from CAFOD supporters was dispatched to 10 Downing Street.

The ‘Prayers for Tomorrow’, written by Catholics across England and Wales, were delivered to 10 Downing Street to call for action to tackle the climate crisis.

The prayers are a direct response to the call by Pope Francis to reflect on humanity’s treatment of ‘our Common Home’ and how actions today will impact the lives of people in the world tomorrow.

Organised by CAFOD, Sister Karen Marguerite d’Artois, a Dominican Sister of Newcastle, led the hand-in of the book of prayers at No 10 on 16th June.

Sister Karen said: “It’s amazing and inspiring to see how many people of all ages have been praying for our common home, and for our most vulnerable sisters and brothers who are suffering from a climate crisis they did not cause. We have to take responsibility for our actions and change our ways.

