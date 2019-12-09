  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Pornography a fact of life for many young New Zealanders – Chief censor

Monday, December 9th, 2019

Pornography is clearly a fact of life for many young New Zealanders,” chief censor David Shanks says

“While porn is supposed to be restricted to adults, our research shows a significant number of young people watch it too.”

Proposals to limit New Zealander’s access to online pornography could be on the table before the 2020 election. Read more

