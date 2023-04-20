More New Zealanders working more than one job, data shows

Inflation pressures are probably prompting a growing number of people to take on a second job or start a side hustle, commentators say.

Inland Revenue has released data under the Official Information Act showing the number of New Zealanders working more than one job has increased by more than 40,000 in six years.

In the 2016/2017 tax year, there were 233,000 people receiving PAYE income from more than one employer for more than one month, or 9.2% of all people with job income.

That rose to 279,000 in the 2021/2022 year, or 10.4% of all people with job income. Read more

