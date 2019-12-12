  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
New Zealand doctors suffering from a burnout ‘epidemic’

Thursday, December 12th, 2019

Nearly half of New Zealand doctors have considered leaving medicine because of burnout, a survey has found.

A survey of 300 Kiwi doctors by the Medical Protection Society found half felt unable to take a break between procedures, and almost as many did not feel their wellbeing was a priority at work Read more

