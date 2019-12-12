New Zealand doctors suffering from a burnout ‘epidemic’

At Mass, on the first day of Advent, a friend gave me some rosary beads. I had three sets of rosary beads at home, but they are made of plastic. These are different, made of wood, warm to the touch. Instantly, they connected with my hand in a new way and spoke of two lives. Read more
As Francis did last month when he appointed a fellow Jesuit, Fr. Juan Guerrero Alves, to take charge at the Secretariat for the Economy, the pope is filling a high-level Vatican post with a known friend and supporter of his reform agenda. And some observers wonder if this is the start of a trend that Read more
The Michigan-based company Covenant Eyes markets itself to Christians who want to stop viewing pornography. Its software takes screenshots of a user’s screen activity, uses A.I. to scan it for pornographic imagery, and then sends regular reports to the user and a designated “ally” who has agreed to hold him accountable. The company’s name comes Read more
This should have been a heroic first year for the $80 million inquiry. It wasn’t, unfortunately, and there were rather a few too many occasions when it seemed as if – adapting the words of the 18th century English essayist Horace Walpole – everything has been at sea except the fleet. While striving to get Read more