Junior doctors increasingly leaving before training as specialists, new estimate suggests

More and more junior doctors are being lost in the training pipeline before they emerge to bolster the stressed ranks of specialists, data suggests.

A new estimate from the senior doctors’ union puts the loss rate at about 40 per cent compared to just 16 per cent a few years ago.

The analysis, passed by the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists to the Productivity Commission, was more bad news for the stressed health workforce.

“Many junior doctors are not entering specialist training,” its submission said.

In part, it blamed a rise in overseas junior doctors doing a short stint here, like a medical OE, and the junior doctors’ union said it was seeing this, too. Read more

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.