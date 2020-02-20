  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Man allowed to use “Im God” licence plate

Thursday, February 20th, 2020

Ben Hart says no one can prove he’s not God.

Hart won a four-year legal battle and was able to pick up the long-awaited “Im God” licence plate and place it on the back of his Jeep. Read more

