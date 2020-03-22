Lay led video Sunday reflection launches in NZ

Pray Today NZ, a service of the Word using the Sunday readings began on the Internet in New Zealand yesterday.

The lay-fronted reflection is designed for use on social media and is very ‘home-grown’ and ‘raw’.

Work on the initiative ‘Pray Today NZ‘ began early last week, however, the decision to record and release the first version was made late Friday night.

“The decision to push ahead was made once the Prime Minister moved the New Zealand COVID-19 level to ‘two'” says author Tim Gordon.

Gordon is the Transition Manager in the Ohariu parish in Wellington.

“Yes it’s raw, however it’s prayer and an immediate response to a unique circumstance.

“Isolated people in effect got together over their dining tables and contributed to a spiritual message, I think it’s a great initiative,” he said.

In other roles, Gordon is very familiar with studio production.

“What I particularly like is there was no procrastination, we made the decision on Friday evening and here it is, from our community to yours,” he said.

Quick to acknowledge there are studio produced presentations from all around the world, Gordon extols the local aspect.

“It’s a chance for New Zealand to further explore its own spirituality”, he said.

Pray Today NZ is an initiative of Church Resources, the publisher of CathNews NZ.

“In uncertain times people like touchstones to the familiar, and know they’ve not been forgotten,” said CEO of Church Resources, Fr John Murphy SM.

He particularly likes that some of the team involved throughout the week were in self-isolation.

“We’ve broken down the walls of isolation.

“We’ve actually used our isolation to reach out”, he said.

Murphy says Pray Today NZ is looking to expand the range of offerings and invites others around the country to get involved.

He says Church Resources is looking to launch an online home of resources for praying today and is looking for the interest and support of the community to participate.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

News category: New Zealand, Top Story.