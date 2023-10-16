Beginning today the Synod is addressing ‘some of the key points’

Speaking at the Synod on Synodality, Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich shared an introductory reflection on the “co-responsibility of the mission.”

This is the subject of the third module, dedicated to section B2 of the Instrumentum laboris, or working document, which is being addressed starting today.

B2 reads: “Co-responsibility in Mission: How can we better share gifts and tasks in the service of the Gospel?”

In his reflection, the relator general concluded that “in this module, we touch on some of the key points of our Synod” and thus asked those present not to give “hasty answers that do not consider all the aspects of these difficult questions.”

News category: News Shorts, World.