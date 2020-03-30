We do not have to leave the house to find God

At the heart of our faith is the fact that in Jesus, God comes to us. We do not have to leave home to find God.

“In these days, in Jesus, God is coming to us, seeking to encounter us in the confines of our own homes,” said the Catholic Bishops of New Zealand in their recent pastoral letter.

“Before the arrival of the first priests in Aotearoa in 1838, Catholic faith was growing in New Zealand with families and small communities of Catholics living with the strong desire for the sacraments of Eucharist, Confirmation, Reconciliation, and Anointing that they were not yet able to celebrate,” said the bishops.

“Even following the arrival of priests many of our Catholic ancestors still found themselves unable to participate in the Mass because of distance”.

“But they embraced the mission of forming their families in faith with daily prayer together and ensuring that the scriptures and the lives of the saints were read for personal formation and shared with their children.”

God always provides for his people.

In their letter, the bishops say that while the sacraments are the primary communicators of the life of God within the Church, they are not the origin of grace, nor do they have a monopoly on it.

“God is the origin of all grace and God freely chooses to reward virtue, good intentions and actions.”

They suggest a number of ways in which people can have access to the grace of God if the sacraments are not available

Plenary Indulgences

“The healing and grace of these sacraments and more is still available to you, directly and without the sacraments through a plenary indulgence.”

This is the beauty of what was offered throughout history by Indulgences before our understanding of these communicators of grace was corrupted by misuse.”

Home prayer and streaming

“In these days we hear that many of you are praying more regularly in your homes using every means of support available, especially online streaming of the Mass and the Stations of the Cross, reading the scriptures privately or with your families and praying the Rosary and other devotional prayers.”

Stay home

Finally, we must remind you, please stay true to the spirit and the letter of the restrictions. Unless you work in an essential industry or need to visit a supermarket, a doctor or a chemist, do NOT break this lockdown. Stay in your own household. Do not let visitors enter.”

