Innovative efforts to celebrate Easter but you need the internet

Catholic groups big and small are sharing many innovative resources to help New Zealand Catholics celebrate Easter in lockdown.

But most of them require access to the internet or satellite television, resources that some elderly, less affluent and rural people may not have access to.

A 2019 survey revealed that in 85% of decile 1-3 schools 25% said their students had no home access to the internet.

There does not appear to be many local catholic programmes available on the radio.

However, the Christian Broadcasting Association has 14 hours of air time on two nationwide networks.

Radio Rhema will also be carrying its Easter programmes.

Here are some of the many Catholic resources on the web and TV:

Shine Television

There will be a special Catholic Good Friday liturgy on Shine Television 8:35 am on Friday.

On Easter, Sunday there will be is a 30-minute Catholic broadcast on Shine TV at 1:35 pm.

Shine TV is a New Zealand Christian television channel operated by Rhema Media and broadcast on Freeview Channel 25 and Sky TV channel 201.

Streaming

Many Catholic churches big and small around New Zealand are streaming Mass online daily for parishioners.

Diocesan Websites

All of the diocesan websites have links to resources that people can use in their bubble.

Bishop Dunn has announced there will be a 3 pm national Catholic liturgy available in all the websites of the different dioceses of New Zealand.

On Thursday morning the Palmerston North Diocese will be posting their weekly update containing links for livestream and prayer resources for Holy Thursday, Good Friday and Easter celebrations.

Social media

Many parishes and groups are holding virtual meetings to support each other and to pray together.

Source

News category: New Zealand.