The masses return to church in Samoa

After nearly two months of not hearing church choirs singing hymns due to Covid-19 restrictions, Samoans piled into church buildings Sunday morning in unusually large numbers.

The streets were again whitewashed with flashy Sunday best attire.

Inside one church in Apia, there was initial trepidation as parishioners looked around to see who would be the first to observe the two metre social distancing rule, but with more and more arriving it was soon evident this was not going to happen.

The government had banned all gatherings of more than 10 people, including all church gatherings as part of the coronavirus pandemic State of Emergency. Read more

