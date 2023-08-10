Church groups say restrictions on gatherings breach of human rights

Religious groups who say restrictions on gatherings during Covid-19 breached their right to worship are continuing their legal battle against the Government.

Free To Be Church Trust, on behalf of several religious groups, say restrictions under the red traffic light setting during the pandemic, and the Government’s failure to review them sooner, was a breach of human rights.

Their case has been before the Court of Appeal in Wellington this week, a year after their initial bid in the High Court fell short.

The group have argued the decision to continue restrictions on gatherings after February 2022 was not “demonstrably justified”, saying the policy needed a “recalibration” when public health information advanced after the arrival of the Omicron variant. Read more

