Kenyan bishop: Poor could be exploited in COVID vaccine trials

A Kenyan bishop said testing potential coronavirus vaccines on his countrymen could disrespect human dignity, and amount to a breach of the country’s constitution, especially if Kenyans are not fully informed of the risks involved in testing new drugs.

“Whereas the Covid-19 pandemic is a grave matter at hand, it should not in any way be used to compromise the rights and dignity of the citizens” of Kenya, Bishop James Wainaina of the Diocese of Murang’a said May 7.

Because “vaccines or drugs may have side effects on the citizens, we must be convinced of the safety of the same and preservation of the citizens’ dignity.”

“Everything should be done with maximum openness, and testing should not be carried out on unsuspecting citizens,” he added. Read more

