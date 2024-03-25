Covid vaccines cut risk of virus-related heart failure and blood clots, study finds

Covid vaccinations substantially reduce the risk of heart failure and potentially dangerous blood clots linked to the infection for up to a year, according to a large study.

Researchers analysed health records from more than 20 million people across the UK, Spain and Estonia and found consistent evidence that the jabs protected against serious cardiovascular complications of the disease.

Covid vaccines, including those from Oxford-AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna, proved highly effective at preventing severe disease in the pandemic, but medicines regulators also recorded increases in some rare heart and clotting conditions, similar to those found with other vaccines such as flu shots.

