UN chief calls on religious leaders to help tackle pandemic

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on religious leaders to join together in countering “inaccurate and harmful messages” as the world fights the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a May 12 video meeting on the role of faith leaders in addressing the challenges of the current health crisis he pointed out how “extremists and radical groups are seeking to exploit eroding trust in leadership and feed on people’s vulnerability to serve their own ends.”

Hence, religious leaders can play “a pivotal role … to deliver solutions to not only address the pandemic, but to recover better,” Guterres said. Read more

News category: News Shorts, World.