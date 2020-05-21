Pope joins inter-faith prayers against coronavirus, irks ultra-conservatives

Pope Francis joined an inter-faith day of prayer on Thursday to call on God to end the coronavirus pandemic, brushing aside criticism from ultra-conservative Catholic groups, with one accusing him of associating with “infidels”.

A multi-faith committee formed after the pope’s historic visit to the Arabian Peninsula last year came up with the proposal that Christians, Muslims and Jews pray, fast and perform charitable works on Thursday.

“Maybe there will be someone who will say ‘This is religious relativism and it cannot be done,” Francis said in the homily of his morning Mass at the Vatican on Thursday.

“But how can we not pray to the father of us all? Each one prays as they know how, as they are able to. We are not praying one against the other, one tradition against another … (but) as brothers,” he said. Read more

News category: News Shorts, World.