Although he was forced to cancel a scheduled trip to Dubai this week due to health concerns, Pope Francis kept a busy Thursday schedule with nine separate appointments.

This was despite receiving ongoing antibiotic treatment for a flu-causing lung inflammation.

In a statement Wednesday night, the Vatican said that the pope’s condition is “stable” and that “he does not have a fever, but the pulmonary inflammation associated with difficulty breathing persists. He continues antibiotic therapy.”

Pope Francis was scheduled to visit Dubai Dec 1-3 for the COP28 United Nations Climate Summit but cancelled the trip Tuesday upon medical advice from his doctors.

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.