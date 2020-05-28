Hong Kong church leaders divided on protests

Church leaders in Hong Kong are divided about fresh pro-democracy protests over a new national security measure that China is attempting to pass in the territory, and there is also a degree of disappointment over the Vatican’s silence on the issue.

Speaking to Crux, Father Bernardo Cervellera, head of Asia News and an expert in Chinese affairs, said he believes the silence of Hong Kong church leaders is perhaps in part “because they are very disappointed,” that the Vatican has not engaged the new security measure and the uprisings it has provoked.

Cervellera said he received a message from someone in Hong Kong Sunday, the day several mass protests were staged, stressing to him that “it’s not only necessary to pray to the Madonna of Sheshan for China, but also for the Vatican and for the curia.” Read more

