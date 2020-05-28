Coronavirus: second-hand car sales rebound

Commuters are shunning public transport due to COVID restrictions and powering demand for used cars, say second-hand car sales dealers who are becoming cautiously optimistic as buyers return to showrooms.

Used car sales are outstripping demand for new vehicles and dealers remain concerned that the rebound is a “bubble” caused by short-term stimulus measures.

Anthony Altomonte of the Alto Group, with multiple brands from Audi to Toyota centred on Sydney’s north shore, says younger buyers are looking for alternatives to buses and trains. Read more

