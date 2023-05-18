Cash-strapped hospices look at cutting services

Hospices are essential health services that rely on cake stalls and sales of second-hand clothes just to keep the lights on.

Now some of the country’s biggest hospices are warning they will have to cut some services, if they do not get an urgent cash injection from the government.

Last week, Hospice New Zealand chief executive Wayne Naylor met with Associate Minister of Health Barbara Edmonds – the first minister ever with responsibility for palliative care.

With all the upheaval in the health sector, Naylor feared there was a danger that hospices could be overlooked. Read more

