Māori astronomer wins top science award

Thursday, July 2nd, 2020

A Tūhoe astronomer is the first Māori to win one of the country’s top science awards for his efforts to revitalise traditional Māori knowledge of the stars.

Professor Rangi Matamua was awarded the top communication prize at the Prime Minister’s Science Awards on Tuesday. Read more

