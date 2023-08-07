Young Auckland Organist Wins Maxwell Fernie DMMF Award

Musician Zosia Herlihy-O’Brien has been awarded the Maxwell Fernie Dame Malvina Major Foundation Award, worth $10,000 over two years, to further her organ education in Europe.

The 21-year-old will take up a place in September in the prestigious Master of Music programme at the Royal Academy of Music in London, specialising in organ, violin and conducting.

She says the award will help her to focus her energy and efforts on her studies and career path as a professional musician, and deepen and develop her knowledge, repertoire and performance skills in the French Romantic style of organ playing. Read more

