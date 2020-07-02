  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
US States cannot ban public funding for religious schools

Thursday, July 2nd, 2020

The Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that states violate the Constitution if they prevent religious schools from receiving some state benefits that are available to other schools.

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the 5-4 ruling, which further lowered the wall of separation between the church and the state and will likely affect laws and constitutional decisions in more than two-thirds of the nation that bar public funding for churches and religious schools. Read more

 

