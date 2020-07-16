  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Man wearing face shield upside down like a pope hat

Thursday, July 16th, 2020

Kingston, ON – A Queen’s Masters student who’s been spotted on multiple occasions maskless and wearing a face shield upside down like a cute little pope hat.

“The problem is when you sneeze or cough inside the shield, the splatter gets everywhere,” he explains. “It’s really annoying. Read more

