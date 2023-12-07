Women wearing veils at mass making a comeback

There has been an increase in the number of women wearing veils during Mass in the Diocese of Lansing, Michigan in recent years.

Before the 1970s, head coverings were required for women during Mass, just as men were required to remove their hats out of reverence for Christ.

I grew up with the long veil,” says Mary Kossey, 68. “I’d always known that. That was our tradition.”

However, following the Second Vatican Council, Kossey remembers changes to the types of head coverings and the mass itself.

More than 50 years later, most female heads in the pews remain uncovered. But the practice of veiling is far from obsolete, as women of all ages are electing to wear them — with many reasons of their own. Read more

News category: Odd Spot.