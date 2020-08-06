Dog bites door knocking church member

While religious leaders play a vital part in conveying messages of peace, solidarity and harmony, a prominent Catholic leader in Myanmar has used that important role to decry the hunger and food crisis in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. Read more
Wars have always caused needless suffering, destruction and death. But 75 years ago, the hell of war reached a new all-time immoral low when on August 6, 1945 a United States Boeing B-29 bomber dropped an atomic bomb on the Read more
I’ve had too many close encounters with death and dying lately. I guess it comes with the territory as you hit the slide side of 60. Too many funerals. There have been the inevitable losses of parents, something for which, Read more
What is the power of prayer, religion or faith when it comes to infertility? In a study of some 200 women undergoing embryo transfers, the half that had people praying for them had much higher pregnancy rates than those that Read more