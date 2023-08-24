Group protesting church tree removal want council to bring back heritage tree register

The Lumsden Tree Lovers group has been protesting the removal of 130-year-old cypress trees from the Lumsden Presbyterian Church grounds this week.

On Monday, a small group of people gathered at the church and chained themselves to one of the trees in protest of a decision to fell the trees, planted in the 1890s, to make way for a new church hub.

Group member Kim Spencer-McDonald said they were there just after 7am and arrived before the contractors.

When the contractors arrived and saw the protesters they parked down the road and shortly after 9am four police officers arrived at scene. Read more

