An earthquake felt in North Carolina brings reading during Sunday Mass to life

A 5.1-magnitude earthquake originating near Sparta was felt in Charlotte a little after 8 a.m. Sunday — just as parishioners at St. Gabriel Church were listening to the first reading of Sunday’s Mass:

“At the mountain of God, Horeb, Elijah came to a cave where he took shelter. Then the LORD said to him, ‘Go outside and stand on the mountain before the LORD; the LORD will be passing by.’”

A strong and heavy wind was rending the mountains and crushing rocks before the LORD — but the LORD was not in the wind. Read more

