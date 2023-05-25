Hidden cave in Japan said to be ‘entrance to hell’

Locals in a small village in Japan believe that a cave beneath a mountain is the entrance to hell. A news reporter, Seiji Nakazawa, learned about it from someone he met while traveling in the north of Japan.

Despite numerous stories about the cavern, most people who recount them have never seen it firsthand. According to one legend passed down through generations, two elderly villagers lost their way in the cave and barely escaped with their lives.

A large sign with the words "Do Not Enter" stands outside the cave, which Seiji respected by not going inside. However, upon inspection, he found a solid rock wall at the back of the cave, suggesting that the only possible direction the cave could lead was down.

