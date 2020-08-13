No Masses in Wellington this weekend

The Archbishop of Wellington, Cardinal John Dew, in a letter to parish leaders has announced that he has suspended all masses and parish activities which involve gatherings until 18 August.

“This means there will be no Masses this weekend, and the dispensation from the Sunday obligation is in place.”

The dispensation also applies to the feast of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, which is a Holy Day of Obligation and falls on Saturday.

The New Zealand Catholic Bishops have written a letter to priests and parish leaders about the increased COVID-19 alert levels which came into effect at midday on Wednesday 12 August. The situation is to be reviewed on Friday.

Auckland has been put on Alert Level 3. The rest of New Zealand is at less restricting Alert Level 2.

The letter reminds people of the restrictions that apply at each of the alert levels.

“This letter assumes they [ the alert levels] will continue at least until next week.

We will provide additional updates as needed.”

The bishops note that parts of the country could be returned to Alert Level 1 at midnight on Friday.

Should this occur, they have left the decision about Mass and communion restrictions to the diocese or parish so long as the Ministry of Health guidelines are met.

They note that the Government could change the existing guidelines.

In Auckland where Alert Level 3 has been enforced Bishop Patrick Dunn has chosen to take a “wait and see” approach.

In a post on his Facebook Page Dunn said: “We are not sure what this will mean for our weekend Masses as there is the possibility that this period of Level 3 restrictions could be extended if community tracing has not been successful.

However, we are hopeful that things will return to normal after Friday, and that our weekend Masses will be

I will keep you all updated as we get more clarity in the coming days.”

The Christchurch diocese envisages that weekday and Sunday Mass will be offered subject to the ability of parishes to accommodate the conditions of the alert level existing at that particular time.

