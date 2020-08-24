  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Number of suicides in Queenstown exaggerated

Monday, August 24th, 2020

ACT Party leader David Seymour raised the issue of the financial impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the suicide rate during a speech in Parliament last week.

Those involved in the sector said the numbers were greatly exaggerated.

Provisional figures from the Chief Coroner, released last week, show the year-on-year suicide numbers down as well as a marked drop during the months of the lockdown.

Where to get help:

Need to Talk? Free call or text 1737 any time to speak to a trained counsellor, for any reason.

Lifeline: 0800 543 354 or text HELP to 4357

Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 / 0508 TAUTOKO (24/7). This is a service for people who may be thinking about suicide, or those who are concerned about family or friends.

Depression Helpline: 0800 111 757 (24/7) or text 4202

Samaritans: 0800 726 666 (24/7)

Youthline: 0800 376 633 (24/7) or free text 234 (8am-12am), or email talk@youthline.co.nz

What’s Up: online chat (3pm-10pm) or 0800 WHATSUP / 0800 9428 787 helpline (12pm-10pm weekdays, 3pm-11pm weekends)

Kidsline (ages 5-18): 0800 543 754 (24/7)

Rural Support Trust Helpline: 0800 787 254

Healthline: 0800 611 116

Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

 

