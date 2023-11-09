Counselling and support

- Anxiety New Zealand 0800 ANXIETY (0800 269 4389)
- Chinese Lifeline – 0800 888 880 (for people who speak Mandarin or Cantonese)
- Depression Helpline – 0800 111 757
- Healthline – 0800 611 116
- Lifeline – 0800 543 354
- Mental Health Foundation 09 623 4812
- Need to talk? Free call or text 1737 any time
- Rural Support Trust 0800 787 254
- Samaritans – 0800 726 666 (for callers from the Lower North Island, Christchurch and West Coast) or 0800 211 211 or (04) 473 9739 For callers from all other regions
- Shakti Community Council – 0800 742 584
- Shine (domestic violence) – 0508 744 633
- SPARX – an online self-help tool that teaches young people the key skills needed to help combat depression and anxiety.
- Suicide Crisis Helpline – 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO)
- The Lowdown – visit the website, email team@thelowdown.co.nz or free text 5626 (emails and text messages will be responded to between 12 noon and 12 midnight)
- What’s Up – 0800 942 8787 (for 5–18 year olds; 1 pm to 11 pm)
- Women’s Refuge – 0800 733 843 (0800 REFUGE)
- Yellow Brick Road 0800 732 825
- Youthline – 0800 376 633, free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz (for young people, and their parents, whānau and friends)
