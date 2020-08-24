New arguments open debate on women’s ordination says Archbishop

An open debate on women’s ordination in the Catholic Church is necessary, says the archbishop of Hamburg, Stefan Hesse.

“One has to be permitted to think about and discuss the issue,” the German archbishop says.

Hesse says “Ordinatio sacerdotalis,” John Paul II’s 1994 letter stating the church cannot ordain women as priests, was positioned as a response to those who considered women’s ordination “open to debate.”

John Paul affirmed the male-only priesthood so “all doubt may be removed regarding a matter of great importance.”

Hesse, (pictured), said new arguments had emerged in the conversation around women’s ordination that needed to be addressed.

“The historical perspective is one thing—but it isn’t everything,” he says.

Hesse is a member of the forum on “Women in Ministries and Offices in the Church” in the German Catholic Church’s “synodal journey” reform project.

The project places laypeople — represented by the Central Committee of German Catholics — in dialogue with that country’s bishops on a range of topics relevant to the church today.

These topics include sexuality, priestly celibacy and women’s roles. The lay committee openly supports ordaining women both as deacons and priests.

The archbishop said he hoped the reform talks would examine controversial issues and that the bishops would convey the results to Rome. “But I also hold the realistic view that this will not answer or resolve the issues,” he said.

The Vatican has been following the reform project, announced in 2019 as a “binding synodal process.” The project was set up in response to a 2018 report on sexual abuse in the German church.

In June last year before the reform group’s first meeting, Pope Francis wrote to them. His letter has been interpreted as suggesting the church in Germany take a separate, similar “synodal journey” focused on evangelization.

This was followed by a Vatican legal review signed by Cardinal Marc Ouellet last September, which said the synodal journey’s plan to reach binding decisions meant the meeting was actually a “plenary council.” Plenary councils require approval from the pope.

A German bishops’ conference has dismissed the Vatican’s concern, saying Rome has not seen up-to-date planning documents that omit “some passages to which the assessment refers.”

The German bishops’ conference spokesman says Cardinal Reinhard Marx, who was the president of the conference last year, plans to meet with Ouellet, to “clear up any misunderstandings.”

The Vatican has now decided the synodal journey’s decisions are not canonically binding so will not need to be approved by Rome.

But, as Francis stated in his letter, any reforms must follow Catholic teaching. Implementing the decisions will be up to each German bishop and diocese.

The German church’s new president, Bishop Georg Batzing, has called for a church-wide synod to be held in Rome to discuss the synodal journey’s conclusions.

