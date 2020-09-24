World’s first sign language Bible completed

The fifteen year-long labor of love recently culminated with the public release of the final book of the New World Translation of the Holy Scriptures in American Sign Language (ASL), making it the world’s first complete sign language Bible translation.

“As far as we know, Jehovah’s Witnesses are the first organization or group of persons to release the complete Bible in ASL,” announced Geoffrey Jackson, a member of the Governing Body of Jehovah’s Witnesses at an event streamed to more than 18,000 people in six countries. Read more

News category: News Shorts, World.