World’s oldest Hebrew Bible sells for $38m

A Hebrew Bible more than 1,000 years old sold for US$38.1 million in New York on Wednesday, setting a record for the most valuable manuscript ever sold at auction.

The Codex Sassoon — which dates to the late ninth to early 10th century — is the earliest near-complete Hebrew Bible known to still exist.

It was sold by Sotheby’s following a four-minute bidding battle between two bidders, the auction house said in a statement.

The Bible was bought by former US diplomat Alfred Moses on behalf of an American nonprofit that will gift it to the ANU Museum of the Jewish People in Tel Aviv, Israel, Sotheby’s said.

