Andrea Bocelli will release album based on faith, hope, and love

Famed Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli will release an album based upon the virtues of faith, hope, and charity, after the singer drew praise from many Catholics for an Easter Sunday concert livestreamed from Santa Maria Nascente Cathedral in Milan during the height of the coronavirus pandemic in Italy.

The singer announced Wednesday that he will launch on Nov. 13 “Believe,” an album based on the theological virtues.

“The concept behind ‘Believe’ is based on three words: faith, hope and charity,” Bocelli said in a release. Read more

