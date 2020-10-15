Schools sent reminder regarding distribution of political material

A reminder has been given regarding the rules concerning Catholic schools sending out material related to politics.

This was sparked after a principal from a central North Island Catholic school sent parents a link to information from Family First about the upcoming End of Life Choice Act and Cannabis legalisation referenda.

After widespread media coverage about this, New Zealand Catholic Education Office chief executive Paul Ferris sent out a clarification.

It stated that the principal had not intended to breach any election protocols, but had been given incorrect information as to what could be done.

“In the lead up to the election, there are very strict rules about what state and state-integrated schools can do to influence election results. As a state entity, state-integrated schools cannot encourage the support of a particular political view,” Mr Ferris noted. Read more

