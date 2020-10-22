Watties Donates 25,000 Cans To Help The Salvation Army With Food Parcels

Watties has donated 25,000 cans to The Salvation Army to assist with the ongoing need for food parcels.

The delivery coincided with World Food Day (Friday 16th October) with deliveries to The Salvation Army depots in Auckland, Hamilton, Christchurch and Palmerston North.

The Salvation Army will distribute more than 100,000 food parcels this year. The can donation from Wattie’s will contribute to 6,250 food parcels that will provide around 225,000 meals. All the donated cans will be used to create food parcels for families in the lead up to Christmas. Read more

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.