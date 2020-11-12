Bishop blesses big ticket building projects

Two building projects received special blessings on Sunday from the Catholic Diocese of Christchurch’s Bishop Paul Martin.

The $6-million building projects both started last year.

The re-opening of Timaru’s earthquake-strengthened Sacred Heart Basilica, included a mass, the confirmation of about 30 children and the presentation of four papal awards.

Sacred Heart Basilica had been closed since February 2019 for about $3.9m of strengthening and upgrading.

Later on Sunday Martin blessed and officially opened the neighbouring parish centre and sports complex at Timaru’s Roncalli College.

The $2.4m parish centre and sports complex, which came in about $100,000 below budget, was started in May 2019 and completed earlier this year. It has been in use since May.

The Holy Family Parish and Roncalli College worked together to raise funds to pay for the project.

Located behind the basilica, the complex comprises covered basketball, netball, hockey and futsal surfaces, two changing rooms, two community rooms and an area for spectators.

Roncalli College principal Chris Comeau says the new complex has exceeded his expectations.

“It’s fantastic and well used … students use it at every break.”

The facility is also available for community use.

