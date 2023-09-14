Timaru’s former Sisters of Mercy convent takes on new life

Once a place of closed doors and obedience, a former nuns’ convent in Timaru is to become a centre for the district’s mental health support trust and addiction and substance misuse clients.

Since the 1980s, 7A Craigie Ave has been home to the Sisters of Mercy in a 14-bed home adjacent to Roncalli College.

However, with the last two nuns leaving in 2020, the building has been sold to Mōkihi Hauora, with part of the organisation to move in, in the coming weeks. Read more

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.