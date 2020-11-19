  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Sketch of Christ almost certainly by Leonardo da Vinci

Thursday, November 19th, 2020

THE piercing gaze is reminiscent of the Mona Lisa while the beard and mouth bear a striking similarity to the artist’s portraits of himself.

Italian researchers claim to have stumbled on the holy grail of the art world – a previously unknown work by Leonardo da Vinci, squirrelled away for centuries in a private collection. Read more

