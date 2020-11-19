Sketch of Christ almost certainly by Leonardo da Vinci

The recent report detailing the Vatican’s response to the scandal surrounding ex-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick shows why it’s a mistake to canonise popes, or anyone quickly after their deaths. According to the Vatican report released last week, Pope John Paul II Read more
The Boy Scouts of America bills itself as a high-profile “values-based youth organization” aimed at moulding impressionable children into upstanding citizens. But thousands of boy scouts say they were preyed upon by the scoutmasters who were supposed to be their Read more
There’s a train coming and we’re all on the tracks. We know it’s coming, everybody’s talking about the train and how much it’s going to hurt when it arrives. But no one’s actually doing anything to stop it, or even Read more
For 14 nights they have marched, enraged by a near-total ban on abortion that has stirred a generation to stage the largest mass demonstrations that Poland has seen since Solidarność toppled the communist regime in the 1980s. Until soaring coronavirus Read more