Women who say a one-time Jesuit artist abused them denounce a rehabilitation effort

Women who say a once-prominent Jesuit artist abused them said they had been revictimised by his superiors.

The women said Pope Francis’ recent gestures and an apparent effort to exonerate him publicly showed church pledges of “zero tolerance” were just a “publicity stunt.”

In an open letter published on an Italian survivor advocate site, the women lashed out at a declaration from the Vicariate of Rome, which Francis nominally heads as bishop of Rome and recently tightened his grip over.

The Vicariate reported Monday that it had uncovered “seriously anomalous procedures” used in the Vatican investigation into the Rev Marko Ivan Rupnik.

