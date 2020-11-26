Associate Education Minister Kelvin Davis launches $42 million fight against school racism

Everything from class streaming to racism, “sown throughout” the system, could be kicked out the school gate in a $42 million programme launched by Associate Education Minister Kelvin Davis.

The Minister launched Te Hurihanganui at Takapūwāhia Marae in Porirua – kicking off an anti-racism initiative for schools and communities, aiming to help Māori students.

Davis said when he started as principal in a Far North school in 2001 and launched testing, there was a near-100 per cent failure amongst Māori students to reach an appropriate standard. Staff, he said, appeared to be resigned to the result. Read more

