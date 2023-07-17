KidsCan defends food in schools programme after highly critical Treasury report

Scrapping the Ka Ora, Ka Ako healthy lunches in school programme would only increase the pressure on already stretched charity groups, the founder of KidsCan says.

It comes after The Post reported a pre-Budget Treasury report was highly critical of the programme after finding as many as 10,000 lunches a day are left over, and recommended against the programme being permanently funded until improvements could be seen.

The programme, which launched as a pilot programme in 2019, provides more than 220,000 lunches to 995 schools each day and was given an extra $323 million in this year’s Budget to keep it running until next year.

KidsCan chief executive and founder Julie Chapman says food insecurity is a growing issue across many of the school it works with. Continue reading

